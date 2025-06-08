KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A husband and wife reported missing after a boat capsized near Tanjung Harapan in Port Klang were found drowned this morning.

According to a Harian Metro report, the couple’s bodies were discovered floating in the waters near North Port.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) enforcement and excise unit operations officer Lieutenant Mohd Syafiq Sazali said both victims were Malaysian nationals.

“The bodies were found floating at 7.42am about 0.1 nautical miles from North Port, Port Klang,” he said.

“We recovered the bodies using assets from the Fire and Rescue Department and brought them to the Selangor Maritime jetty,” he added.