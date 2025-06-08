KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — A Tan Sri under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for alleged misuse of sukuk funds involving a Klang Valley highway project is expected to be questioned soon.

The individual, believed to be a highway concession holder, was recently discharged from a private hospital and is also being probed over foreign assets and high-stakes gambling activities involving millions of ringgit.

According to a report by Astro Awani, MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the Tan Sri has not yet given a statement due to his recent medical treatment.

“A statement has not yet been recorded from the Tan Sri, but I have been informed that doctors have recently allowed him to be discharged. My officers will be contacting him soon to arrange an appointment,” Azam said yesterday.

He added that although the Tan Sri is considered a key individual in the case, MACC has already recorded statements from 45 other witnesses.

“He is indeed one of the individuals we have yet to question, but we already have testimonies from other witnesses. I cannot confirm whether additional witnesses will be required after his statement,” he said.

Sources said MACC had obtained medical confirmation from the doctor on the Tan Sri’s condition before arranging to question him.

The investigation centres on the suspected misappropriation of sukuk bond funds that were meant for the construction of a highway.

On June 3 last year, MACC disclosed that it had seized about RM143 million in assets from the individual as part of its probe.

The seized items included 14 personal bank accounts with RM4.5 million, eight company accounts holding RM33 million, a luxury condominium and a parcel of land worth RM24.5 million, nine luxury vehicles valued at RM7.65 million, designer watches worth around RM25 million, handbags worth RM3 million, and jewellery and diamonds estimated at RM6 million.

MACC also seized four horses valued at RM400,000, high-end alcoholic beverages worth RM3 million, foreign assets estimated at over RM15 million, and assets linked to gambling activities involving about RM20 million.

Azam said asset declaration notices have been served to the Tan Sri and other related parties.