KOTA BHARU, June 8 — A man who went missing while bathing in Sungai Kenerong, Dabong here today was found dead at about 4.13 pm.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said the man, 47, was swept away by currents when he went to check on the depth of the river before bathing with nine of his friends.

“The victim had went out from Kampung Dabong with his friends to bathe in the river at about 12.30 pm. The victim had gone ahead to check on the water depth but was swept away by currents and went missing,” he said in a statement today, adding that the body has been sent to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital forensics unit, Kuala Krai for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Senior Fire Officer II Zaid Ibrahim said the search operation for the victim began at 2.15 pm with 10 firefighters and three police personnel.

“After two hours, rescuers found the victim near where he fell and was lodged between rocks at a depth of 3.7 metres,” he said. — Bernama