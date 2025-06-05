ISKANDAR PUTERI, June 5 — The Johor government today reminded the public that no middlemen or agents have been appointed in the Johor Affordable Housing (RMMJ) application process.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that scams have still been occurring, with individuals posing as middlemen and charging applicants illegal fees of up to RM15,000.

“These cases have been reported to the police and successfully uncovered with 18 cases of fraud involving a total loss of RM155,000 in 2023,” he said at the Johor state housing development management engagement session here today.

Mohd Jafni said that prior to 2022, housing applications in Johor were handled manually and were dependent on developers.

However, since the implementation of the Johor e-home system at the end of 2022, all developers must now register and sell their residential units transparently through the online portal.

“This measure is part of the law which aims to eliminate fraud and prevent the intervention of middlemen in the home application process,” he said.

He added that most victims’ applications did not meet basic requirements for the homes, making them easy targets.