KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — The body of a man, suspected to be a foreign national, was discovered at a construction site in Bangsar this afternoon.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood told Bernama that the identity of the man has not been confirmed, and investigations are ongoing.

“It has not been established whether the body belongs to the British national who was recently reported missing,” he said when contacted by the news agency.

“Investigations are still underway, and the fire and rescue personnel are currently working to retrieve the body,” he added.

According to reports, the body was found near the lift shaft on the lower level of a construction site.

Earlier media reports stated that a 25-year-old British man was reported missing after he was last seen near the Bangsar area on May 27. His family raised the alarm when they were unable to reach him by phone and noticed his social media accounts had become inactive.