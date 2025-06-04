PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — The Digital Ministry will introduce a Data Digitalisation Policy next month to support the enforcement of the Data Sharing Act 2025 (Act 864).

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the policy, developed by the National Digital Department (JDN), will focus on enhancing data quality governance, data security, digital ethics, data storage and usage technologies, and promoting a digital culture in government administration and public service delivery.

“This is important because in order to succeed in areas like artificial intelligence (AI), we must ensure the data we use is in digital form, (but) many government datasets still exist in analogue formats such as images, audio, or hybrids,” Gobind told reporters after chairing the first meeting of the National Data Sharing Committee here yesterday.

He said he has given JDN a three-month deadline to finalise the policy and hopes to present it to the Cabinet by July.

The minister said the policy will be implemented not only at the federal level but also extended to state governments and local authorities, to ensure consistent data quality for effective policymaking and delivery of public benefits.

“Full digitalisation of government data will allow for better data sharing and analysis using AI, leading to more innovative and realistic cross-sector solutions,” he remarked.

Gobind said that the Data Sharing Act 2025, which officially came into force on April 28, provides a structured legal framework for secure and efficient data sharing between federal ministries and agencies, which is expected to enhance public service delivery by allowing real-time data access, accelerating decision-making, and improving coordination without compromising government data security or personal privacy.

“This will lead to a more connected and data-driven government that benefits the people, safeguards their welfare, and drives economic growth,” he said.

In fact, he said data sharing between agencies can also eliminate redundancy in data collection, reduce costs, improve public service efficiency, and strengthen public trust through transparency and accountability.

“Shared data ensures policies are planned and implemented based on accurate and up-to-date information,” Gobind said.

The minister also expressed hope that state governments would introduce their own data sharing laws to enable effective integration with federal and local government systems.

So far, he said the state governments of Penang, Selangor, and Sarawak have responded positively to the proposal.

“I will be visiting each state to discuss the matter directly with chief ministers and menteris besar,” he said.

In his remark at the meeting earlier, Gobind said the National Data Sharing Committee, established under the Data Sharing Act 2025, is tasked with setting policy and strategic direction for public sector data sharing.

“We acknowledge the legal and technical challenges in data sharing between public agencies, states, and local authorities. Therefore, it is hoped that this committee will be able to streamline and facilitate secure inter-agency data sharing,” he said. — Bernama