KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today took social media platforms Meta and X to task, for what he described as their indifference towards combating scams and cyberbullying in Malaysia.

Reflecting on the tragic death of social media influencer Rajeswary Appahu, also known as Esha, following online harassment last year, Fahmi said many platforms had yet to implement robust measures to curb cyberbullying, even as the government had bolstered existing legislation.

“The laws are mostly in place,” Fahmi said, after launching the Suicide Content Guidelines at Menara Star here today.

He was referring to the passage of two Penal Code amendments addressing cyberbullying in Parliament last year.

Fahmi added that the Online Safety Act is set to come into effect soon, and it will be accompanied by the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council in the middle of this month, providing a platform to discuss related concerns.

“But, are social media platforms working hard enough to make sure that online harms are addressed more comprehensively? I do not think so,” he said.

“X really puts the ‘X’ in toxic. It is an extremely toxic environment.”

The Suicide Content Guidelines, spearheaded by the Communications and Multimedia Content Forum (CMCF), represent Malaysia’s first comprehensive framework for ethical reporting on suicide cases.

The guidelines stress the importance of using appropriate language, censoring graphic images, and avoiding sensational headlines when reporting on suicide incidents.

They also introduce the concept of the Papageno effect, which highlights how responsible media reporting on suicidal crises can help prevent further suicides.

Fahmi said the CMCF would represent Malaysia in presenting the guidelines — considered among the first of their kind globally — at the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) World Congress 2025 in Vienna, Austria this month.

He said ethical reporting on suicides was an act of compassion for the bereaved families and crucial to preventing copycat incidents.

Fahmi also urged vernacular media outlets to produce more content on suicidal crisis management, noting that such resources are currently available largely in English.