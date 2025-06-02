KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — A man was killed and 13 others were injured following a collision involving three vehicles on the Machang-Pasir Puteh road in Kampung Banggol Judah late last night.

The fatal accident occurred at around 11.55pm and claimed the life of 54-year-old Zulkifli Salleh at the scene, Sinar Harian reported.

According to Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Suhaimi Razali from the Machang Fire and Rescue Station, the deceased was travelling in a Proton Waja along with four women and a 12-year-old child.

The collision involved three vehicles — a Chevrolet pickup truck, a Perodua Kancil, and the Proton Waja — all believed to be heading from opposite directions.

"The man who died was trapped in the vehicle, and we carried out a size-up to extricate him," Mohd Suhaimi was quoted saying

Two women and three men people from the pickup truck sustained injuries in the crash.

The Perodua Kancil driver and his passengers, including a man and two children aged four and seven, were also injured.

All victims were handed over to the police for further investigation, with Machang District Police Chief Superintendent Ahmad Shafiki Hussin confirming the report.