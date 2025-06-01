KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to read more, lamenting the nation’s poor reading culture which he said remains far from ideal despite ongoing efforts.

He said this reality is at odds with the aspirations of the MADANI government, which is anchored on the values of conviction and a deep appreciation for knowledge.

“Reading has not yet become a culture in our country, and to me, that is disheartening. When we speak of a MADANI nation, it is one that is rooted in conviction and love for knowledge,” he said.

How can we claim to love knowledge if we only rely on speeches, opinions... sometimes filled with insults, but not grounded in knowledge?

“Reading just four lines or listening to two-minute rants on social media and forming conclusions, this world is challenging and it demands individuals with deep knowledge,” he said during his speech at the closing ceremony of the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2025 here today.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka director-general Dr Hazami Jahari and PBAKL 2025 organising chairman Mohd Khair Ngadiron. — Bernama