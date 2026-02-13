PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development (KUSKOP) today described the establishment of a special task force to tackle the misuse of the social visit pass (PLS) as a proactive step to safeguard the nation’s economic stability and uphold the rule of law.

The ministry said it is prepared to work closely with the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry; Home Ministry; Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry; and Housing and Local Government Ministry to address the issue.

“The ministry wishes to express its full support for the government’s recent announcement on the formation of a special task force led by the Finance Ministry,” it said in a statement today.

KUSKOP also said that the abuse of PLS by foreigners to operate businesses illegally not only undermines a healthy competitive ecosystem but also directly affects business productivity and sustainability.

“As the ministry tasked with developing and facilitating the sustainability of the micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) ecosystem, KUSKOP takes the concerns of local entrepreneurs very seriously,” it added.

The ministry also stressed that it will not compromise with any party involved in illegal activities that challenge national sovereignty.

Its primary focus remains on providing a fair, transparent, and conducive business environment, especially for Malaysians.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil recently announced the formation of the task force, which was decided at the Cabinet meeting on February 6. — Bernama