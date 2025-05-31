KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 – An Umno leader has reportedly dismissed claims that the party is prioritising the DAP over its Barisan Nasional (BN) ally MCA, saying MCA remains actively involved in BN activities and state administrations.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin highlighted that MCA leaders still hold posts within BN-led governments.

“What evidence is there of MCA being sidelined? Even MCA president [Datuk Seri] Wee Ka Siong attended Umno’s 79th anniversary celebration,” Shahaniza was quoted saying by Free Malaysia Today.

Shahaniza highlighted Temerloh MCA chief Wong Tat Chee’s appointment as a Pahang assemblyman, and former MCA Youth chief Nicole Wong’s role as a special officer to Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to back her point.

She also said MCA should focus on strengthening BN ahead of the 16th general election.

Her remarks came in response to former MCA vice-president Ti Lian Ker, who said the party must chart its own course amid growing discontent among members who feel sidelined by Umno’s alleged leanings towards DAP.

Ti said it would be “irresponsible” for MCA to abandon BN now, but stressed the party should aim to secure its own victories in the next general election rather than relying on allies.

Umno and MCA are founding members of BN, a coalition that has since been part of the unity government coalition with Pakatan Harapan, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.





