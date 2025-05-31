SINGAPORE, May 31 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has urged the international community to act decisively and consistently in response to the genocide in Gaza.

Delivering his Special Address at the 22nd Shangri-La Dialogue here, Anwar said the scale of devastation, blatant disregard for humanitarian norms, and the failure of global institutions to effectively address the conflict demand more than expressions of sympathy.

“We must not allow selective outrage or strategic fatigue to dull our moral clarity. Indeed, the genocide in Gaza is a test of our collective conscience,” he said.

Anwar also described the current global landscape — with the number of armed conflicts at its highest since the end of the Second World War — as a sobering moment in history.

He stressed that Malaysia is under no illusions about the security challenges ahead, noting that lasting stability must be rooted in sound fundamentals, clear policies, and a long-term vision.

Anwar also stressed that ASEAN is not passive in addressing the crisis in Myanmar.

He said that while the bloc does not aim to dictate the country’s political outcome, it remains firm on the expectations outlined in the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar.

“Myanmar’s nationhood must be forged through inclusion, not erasure,” he said.

On the South China Sea, Anwar said Malaysia remains deeply concerned about the potential for escalation among the claimant states and will continue to engage all parties calmly, directly and consistently.

“We have no interest in seeing tensions spiral into confrontation - least of all in waters so critical to our own security and prosperity,” he added.

Anwar said that above all, Malaysia remains steadfast in its principled insistence that all parties uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The Prime Minister also cautioned against coalitions that could undermine the legitimacy of multilateralism, stressing that a stable region must be grounded in openness, transparency, and habit-forming cooperation.

“We do not object to like-minded partners talking amongst themselves. However, coalitions that build walls instead of bridges, stoke arms competition, or undermine the legitimacy of multilateralism should give us pause,” he said.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, a premier defence and security conference in the Asia-Pacific region, features participation from 47 countries, including 40 ministerial-level delegates, 20 chiefs of defence forces, over 20 senior defence officials, and leading academics from across the region.

Earlier, Anwar also met with United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth as well as Boeing Global president and Boeing Company senior vice president Dr Brendan Nelson on the sidelines of the dialogue. — Bernama