GEORGE TOWN, May 31 — Five main streets around George Town will be declared no-waiting zones from June 1 to reduce traffic congestion caused by vehicles stopping and waiting on the side of the road.

The Penang City Council (MBPP) announced in a Facebook post yesterday that the measure was taken following the reduced capacity of traffic lanes due to stopped vehicles, thus causing traffic flow to be slow and congested.

“In this regard, MBPP has implemented a no-stop zone on part of Jalan Jelutong from Jalan Ahmad Nor to Jalan Bukit Dumbar and part of Burma Road from Cantonment Road to Jones Road.

“Other roads involved are part of Macalister Road from Anson Road to Penang Road, part of Pengkalan Weld from Gat Lebuh Melayu to Gat Lebuh Chulia and part of Jalan Masjid Kapitan Keling from Lebuh Bishop to Lebuh Chulia,” according to MBPP.

According to MBPP, no-stop signs have been installed and double yellow lines have also been painted on all affected routes to warn road users of the ban.

MBPP will also take enforcement action against vehicle owners found waiting or parking on the side of the road in the no-stop zone, to ensure traffic flow is smooth and prevent bottlenecks.

“Owners or tenants of shops are reminded not to park vehicles on the side of the road and they are asked to inform customers not to wait or park vehicles on the side of the road,” according to MBPP. — Bernama