GEORGE TOWN, May 30 — The three development projects at Penang Hospital costing a total RM758 million are on track for completion between 2026 and 2029.

Penang Health, Youth and Sports committee chairman Gooi Zi Sen said the construction of the RM307 million Women and Children’s Block is now 34.35 per cent complete and is expected to be completed by January 2026.

“The project includes a 12-storey car park and an eight-storey hospital building with a capacity of 329 beds,” he said when visiting the construction site today.

The block will consist of eight main services, including outpatient and inpatient service, diagnostic and treatment, medical support, administrative offices, medical staff services and public amenities such as a cafeteria, a playground and a surau.

He said the second project, a new Stem Cell Centre Block, costs about RM23 million and is expected to be completed in March 2027.

He said the project is being carried out under the supervision of the Public Works Department.

“The scope of the project includes upgrading transplant services, such as an Allogeneic bone marrow transplant, an Apheresis unit and a stem cell laboratory,” he said.

He said the block will include 25 car park lots, a connecting overhead bridge and other auxiliary buildings.

The third project is the RM428 million Specialist Clinic and Ward, which is expected to be completed by May 2029.

“The scope of the project includes a 14-storey building with 500 parking spaces, specialist clinics and a ward with a 216-bed capacity,” he said.

All three projects are funded by Putrajaya under the 10th and 11th Malaysia Plans.

Gooi thanked the federal government for approving the allocation for the projects as it will improve the infrastructure and facilities at Penang Hospital.

“These projects will strengthen the state’s healthcare service system and will improve the quality of treatment for patients,” he said.

He said the state government will continue to strengthen the public health system and ensure access to treatment for all.