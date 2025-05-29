KUALA LUMPUR, May 29 — Work to upgrade the signalling system, on the route between Kepong Station and Salak Selatan Station, will take place over three days, starting this Saturday until June 2, said Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

KTMB, in a statement, said that during the upgrade period, KTM Komuter services in the Klang Valley and electric train services (ETS) will undergo temporary timetable adjustments.

KTM Komuter services on the Pulau Sebang-Batu Caves-Pulau Sebang and Tanjung Malim-KL Sentral-Tanjung Malim routes, as well as ETS services, are expected to experience delays of up to 50 minutes from their original schedules.

In addition, two ETS services — EG9425 (Padang Besar to Segamat) and EG9321 (Butterworth to Segamat) - will have platform changes at KL Sentral and Kuala Lumpur Stations, on May 31 only.

“Officers will be placed at the stations to guide and assist passengers to the correct platforms,” it said.

Previously, KTMB postponed the upgrade works, to ensure smooth travel for train passengers in the Klang Valley during the 46th Asean Summit, held from May 23 until yesterday

The decision took into account the closure of several major roads in the Klang Valley, and the government’s recommendation for the public to use public transport to ease traffic congestion.

In this regard, KTMB advises all passengers to plan their journeys, and check the timetable on MyRailtime via the KTMB Mobile application.

“Passengers are also urged to stay alert to announcements at stations, and updates on KTMB’s official social media channels.

“A short message service (SMS) will be sent to affected ETS passengers, as an early notification of possible delays,” it added.

KTMB greatly appreciates the patience and continued support of all users during the upgrade works. Further updates will be provided periodically, through KTMB’s official media channels or by contacting the Customer Service Centre at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama