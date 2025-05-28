KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said today that the government is making efforts to redefine the concept of “sovereignty” in response to the growing impact of digital technologies.

According to the New Straits Times, Anwar said that the traditional understanding of sovereignty is no longer sufficient to safeguard national interests amid the rise of artificial intelligence and cloud-based technologies.

“It (concept of sovereignty) has to be reviewed, repurposed to protect the security of the nation,” he was quoted as saying during a panel session at the 2025 Fortune Asean-GCC Economic Forum today.

“But at the same time, to allow for this new space to accommodate companies and operations in the cloud, within the sovereign area, but still totally independent of national laws.”

The forum, co-hosted by Malaysia and Fortune, focused on addressing global economic challenges and shaping inclusive, sustainable policy solutions for the future.

Yesterday, the 46th Asean Summit concluded under Malaysia’s chairmanship.

The two-day summit featured meetings between regional leaders on strengthening economic ties and advancing strategic cooperation.