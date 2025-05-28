KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during a meeting today.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and the UAE’s Supreme Council member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, met on the sidelines of the 2nd Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Meanwhile, the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, in a statement to Bernama, said the meeting discussed the long-standing friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Malaysia, and explored opportunities to expand collaboration across various sectors.

“Both leaders praised the strong coordination and partnership between the UAE and Malaysia on the international stage and emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and engagement to advance shared development goals and mutual interests,” it said.

It added that Sheikh Saud also commended Malaysia’s outstanding organisation of the summits and praised the country’s role in promoting closer cooperation and integration between GCC and Asean nations.

Malaysia and the UAE have enjoyed robust bilateral relations since the early 1970s, marked by significant collaborations in diplomacy, trade and investment.

The Asean-GCC Summit, hosted by Malaysia as the Asean Chair, was aimed at bolstering economic resilience by enhancing inter-regional cooperation and forming a united front against challenges posed by global economic uncertainties.

The 46th Asean Summit, held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, marks the country’s fifth term as Asean Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015. — Bernama