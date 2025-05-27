SHAH ALAM, May 27 — The delineation exercise between Putrajaya and Selangor is nearly completed and is expected to be finalised by the end of this year, said Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“So far, the delineation process in Putrajaya is nearly completed (involving) areas such as Sepang and Kuala Langat, while areas (near) Kuala Lumpur like Ampang, Petaling Jaya and Subang will take a little more time because it involves more a complex delineation exercise,” he said after officiating the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) Teacher’s Day celebration here today.

He was commenting on a meeting between a delegation led by him and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa at Menara Seri Wilayah, Putrajaya yesterday.

At the meeting, Dr Zaliha raised the issue of resolving the delineation between Kuala Lumpur and Selangor as well as Putrajaya and Selangor to ensure a more integrated border enforcement could be carried out.

Amirudin said that at the meeting, the Selangor government requested that 10 per cent of an Islamic cemetery land area in Hulu Semenyih, Selangor, which is owned by the Federal Lands Commissioner (PTP), be opened up for local residents who wish to be buried there.

He hopes that this effort will resolve cemetery land management issues under the administration of the Federal Government but located near Selangor residential areas.

Yesterday, Dr Zaliha said the opening of a new Islamic cemetery in Hulu Semenyih could meet the need for Muslim cemeteries in Kuala Lumpur for another 28 years.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age from 60 to 65 is still at the preliminary stage, adding that the matter needs to be further scrutinised.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said had previously proposed that the government consider raising the mandatory retirement age from 60 to 65. — Bernama