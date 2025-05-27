KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil has extended condolences to the family of the late Yahya Longchik, a former Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) radio and news presenter.

Yahya, who was a prominent radio presenter in 1966 through the programme ‘This Is Your Life’, died at the age of 86.

In a post on X yesterday, Fahmi said Yahya’s passing was a great loss to the nation’s broadcasting industry.

“As one of the voices and faces who helped shape the TV and radio news landscape in our country through @RTM_Malaysia, the late Yahya will be remembered not only for his charismatic presenting style but also for his dedication to broadcasting quality and integrity.

“More than just a news presenter, he was a symbol of trustworthiness, credibility, and service to the people,” he said.

Fahmi also prayed for Yahya’s soul to be blessed and placed among the righteous.

After retiring from RTM, Yahya joined Pos Malaysia in 1990 as Group Manager (Public Relations).