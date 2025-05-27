KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Chinese Premier Li Qiang have agreed to further enhance strategic cooperation, particularly through the Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)-China Summit, scheduled to take place here, today.

In fact, Anwar said Malaysia, as Asean Chair 2025, truly appreciated China’s strong commitment to enhancing regional collaboration in the years ahead.

“On the sidelines of the Asean Summit 2025, I met with China’s Premier Li Qiang, where we discussed efforts to enhance strategic cooperation, particularly through the Asean-GCC-China Summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“We focused on key areas like the economy, the halal industry, trade, transportation (especially the East Coast Rail Link), green energy, and artificial intelligence technologies,” Anwar said in a post on X.

The Prime Minister said he had also expressed gratitude to China for its support for Malaysia’s modernisation efforts, highlighting the solidarity of the Global South.

“This collaboration will benefit Malaysia, China and Asean, fostering regional economic growth,” he said.

Li arrived here earlier today to attend the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit slated to be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre tomorrow, along with the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit.

The summits serve as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation.

This evening, Li also joined Asean leaders in attending the gala dinner hosted by Anwar in conjunction with the 46th Asean Summit, held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

This year marks Malaysia’s fifth term as Asean Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama