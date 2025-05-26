KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Asean has what it takes to weather geopolitical tensions stemming from what he described as the “arbitrary actions” of major powers.

Opening the 46th Asean Summit here, Anwar said the region had always relied on inclusivity, the rule of law, and open trade to grow, but that prosperity is now threatened.

“For Asean, our peace, stability, and prosperity have often depended on an open, inclusive, rules-based international order, anchored in the free flow of trade, capital, and people,” he said in his opening remarks.

“These foundations are now being dismantled under the force of arbitrary action.

“But again, I strongly believe in the fortitude and staying power of Asean to withstand the headwinds and weather the storms of the challenges and uncertainties facing us,” Anwar added.

Malaysia is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Southeast Asian nations were among the hardest hit by President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” levies on imports announced in April.

Malaysia, the current Asean chair, was hit with over 20 per cent import duties, but managed to stall implementation after Washington agreed to bilateral negotiations.

Putrajaya, after expressing its willingness for some concessions, said its ultimate goal from the talks would be “zero tariffs”.

Leaders from the ten-member state grouping had said the tariffs should be a wake-up call to push Asean to rely less on the US market, and diversify its market and supply chain.

Malaysia’s chairmanship saw it pushing for a summit that included China and the gulf countries in a first of such meeting, a move analysts said is aimed at recalibrating trade relations that would be more resilient to future shocks.

“In this regard, we are able to convene the first ever Asean-GCC- China Summit which demonstrates our reservoir of goodwill empowering us to deepen and expand our partnerships, and to act with strategic clarity,” Anwar said in his opening remarks.

“Above all, we must preserve the multilateral system and ensure that the ASEAN-GCC-China geo-economic model continues to play a meaningful role.”