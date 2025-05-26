KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Leaders from across Southeast Asia converge in the Malaysian capital today for a crucial summit and a series of high-level related meetings to deliberate on key regional matters.

The packed itinerary begins with the 46th Asean Summit (Plenary), followed by the 46th Asean Summit (Retreat), in which leaders will engage in discussions on challenges, strategic priorities, and efforts to reinforce regional unity.

Also on the schedule are the Asean Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of Asean Inter Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Asean Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of Asean Youth and the Asean Leaders’ Interface with Representatives of the Asean Business Advisory Council (Asean-BAC).

The day’s focal point is the signing of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on Asean 2045: Our Shared Future, a strategic milestone that will shape the region’s next phase of community-building.

The day will wrap up with Asean leaders enjoying an evening of delicious local delicacies and vibrant cultural performances at a Gala Dinner hosted by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The 46th Asean Summit is being held under Malaysia’s 2025 Chairmanship theme, “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

This marks Malaysia’s fifth term as Asean Chair, following previous chairmanships in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.

In conjunction with the summit, two pivotal high-level engagements—the 2nd Asean-GCC Summit and the inaugural Asean-GCC-China Summit—will be convened, serving as strategic platforms to advance regional and inter-regional cooperation. — Bernama