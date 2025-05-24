KUANTAN, May 24 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has emphasised that the party is not that greedy to ask for the possible vacant Cabinet minister’s post following the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) central leadership election yesterday.

“That (the possible vacant position) is their (PKR’s) right. we cannot interfere and we know the limits to our requests. But, if the post is given to Umno, we will accept it with open arms.

“I don’t think Umno is that greedy to ask for the post (if it becomes vacant) to be given to us, (as) we are grateful because we have seven Umno ministers in the Cabinet lineup,” Ahmad Zahid, also the Deputy Prime Minister, told a media conference after officiating the Eastern International TVET here today, which was also attended by Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

On May 10, Economy Minister Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli stated his readiness to relinquish his post in the Cabinet should he fail to defend his post as PKR deputy president.

The official election results announced yesterday saw Rafizi lose to Nurul Izzah Anwar in the fight for the deputy president’s post, while Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad failed to defend his vice-president’s post.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said Umno will not interfere in the internal affairs of other parties, including PKR.

“I should not meddle in the affairs of other parties and surely Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will do the best so that the existing government and Cabinet ministers can move forward in unison to strengthen the MADANI Government,” he said.

In addition, Ahmad Zahid also congratulated the new PKR leadership lineup, including Nurul Izzah, and hopes that it would further consolidate the close relationships with Umno through Pakatan Harapan and BN.

Earlier, in his speech, Ahmad Zahid announced the appointment of Wan Rosdy as deputy chairman of the Cabinet Committee on Entrepreneur Development. Ahmad Zahid chairs the committee.

Wan Rosdy was previously appointed the Special Advisor to the National Entrepreneur and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Council. — Bernama





