JOHOR BARU, May 23 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim defended today the decision to field new members as election candidates and for party positions, saying that all names were vetted according to party guidelines.

As party president, he said he made it a point to submit applications to the party headquarters for processing to prevent the matter from becoming an issue.

“I told the PKR leadership council that I will not vet the applications and for them to follow the guidelines.

“So, the applications were submitted in accordance with party guidelines. I only approved the applications after they were vetted by the party headquarters,” he told reporters at the Berjaya Waterfront Hotel in Stulang Laut here today, after casting his vote for the PKR leadership council.

Anwar, who is also the prime minister, was responding to recent criticisms by the party’s incumbent deputy president Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli over the fielding of new members for the 15th general election (GE15) and leadership roles.

Anwar said the issue was not a problem, adding that Rafizi’s proposals could be brought forward for discussion at the meeting.

Previously, Rafizi, in his hard-hitting campaign, had suggested that only members with a good record and who had been with the party for at least five years be allowed to contest or be appointed to a leadership post.

The economy minister, who is defending his deputy president post, said this would help strengthen discipline and ensure loyalty within PKR ranks, rather than having newcomers immediately assume leadership roles.

He claimed such a move could also prevent the party from attracting members who are driven by greed and the pursuit of power.

During his campaign, Rafizi criticised fellow party member Datuk Seri R. Ramanan, a former MIC treasurer-general, who joined PKR in 2020 after leaving the Indian-based party.

Ramanan is contesting the vice-president post in this year’s PKR party polls.