KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will summon Datuk Jovian Mandagie, the former son-in-law of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to assist in its investigation into a corruption case involving the former prime minister.

Buletin TV3 said MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the entrepreneur, who has since returned to Indonesia, will be questioned by investigators.

“We have been informed that we will need to meet him there. We cannot compel him to return at this stage as he is now an Indonesian citizen and is residing there.

“So we’ll need his cooperation. I expect this will take place within the next week or two.

“I’ve already instructed the investigating officer and the director to expedite the process,” he reportedly said during a press conference at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today.

Azam added that Jovian was among the names listed in the asset declaration submitted by the Bera MP on February 10.

He also said Ismail Sabri will not be called in again for questioning, and the investigation is expected to be completed by the end of next month.

The investigation papers will be finalised before being submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers if elements warranting prosecution are found.

“If there is sufficient evidence for prosecution, we will recommend that charges be brought against him.

“As of now, if the case file is complete and prosecutable elements are present, I will provide further updates,” he was quoted as saying.

The former prime minister is being investigated for alleged corruption and money laundering involving the expenditure and use of funds for the promotion of the “Keluarga Malaysia” campaign during his tenure from August 2021 to November 2022.

The case is being investigated under the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

On March 3, Azam revealed that Ismail Sabri was a suspect in the case, following the discovery of about RM170 million in various currencies and 16kg of gold bars at a property used as a “safe house” during an MACC raid.