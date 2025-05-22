JOHOR BARU, May 22 — PKR does not anticipate a significant split within its ranks following the party election and the conclusion of its national congress tomorrow, according to information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He expressed confidence that party members would unite to support PKR president and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in advancing his reform agenda.

Fahmi noted that the atmosphere at this year’s national congress was markedly different from the tension experienced during the 2019 congress, which led to the Sheraton Move.

“At that time, PKR endured a period of division due to betrayal, described as one of the darkest times for the party.

“However, we survived, and PKR later succeeded in forming the unity government.

“I believe PKR will achieve the unity needed after this election,” he told reporters during the PKR National Congress 2024/2025 media briefing session at the Persada International Convention Centre here today.

Fahmi was joined by PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh, party election committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim.

To address internal divisions, especially in preparation for the 16th general election (GE16), Fahmi said the party leadership would focus on engaging grassroots members to foster unity.

“Within a month or two after this election, the leadership will visit divisions and states to close ranks and strengthen camaraderie,” he said.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister and Lembah Pantai MP, said his visits to several divisions nationwide revealed a positive internal atmosphere.

“The mood this time round is much better, with no unwanted incidents at the division level during the election last month,” he said, adding that the party grassroots appeared more inclusive and focused on unity.

On Tuesday, PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar cautioned that internal disputes could jeopardise the party’s future, warning of potential destruction within the next five to 10 years if issues were not resolved.

She urged party members to avoid disputes and prioritise unity following the conclusion of the party elections.