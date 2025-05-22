KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Kuala Lumpur has been ramping up its urban transformation initiatives ahead of the ASEAN Summit 2025 to strengthen its image as a progressive, clean, safe and competitive global city.

In a statement to Bernama, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) said a wide range of cleaning, beautification, and infrastructure and landscape upgrading initiatives have been aggressively implemented throughout the capital.

The measures include more frequent rubbish collection and street sweeping, along with the replacement of 224 old rubbish bins with newly designed modern ones.

In efforts to create more sustainable spaces, 40 rubbish collection centres have also been upgraded and decorated with murals, while daily “litter picker” teams are deployed to clean green areas along main routes.

Community initiatives are also encouraged through plogging activities (jogging while picking up litter) held on the third Sunday of every month, involving residents, non-governmental organisations, students and local communities.

“These steps are part of a comprehensive plan to ensure Kuala Lumpur is truly prepared to host this regional summit,” the statement said.

As the chair and host of ASEAN 2025, Malaysia will host the 46th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from May 26 to 27.

In conjunction with the summit, two key high-level meetings - the 2nd ASEAN-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit will also take place, marking an important platform for expanded regional and inter-regional cooperation.

Malaysia will also host the ASEAN Summit with Dialogue Partners at the end of October this year.

According to DBKL, the upgrading and beautification of over 30 key areas in the capital is being carried out in phases, including the construction of walkways and road resurfacing, and is expected to be completed by the middle of the year.

Key locations include Jalan Stesen Sentral, Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Conlay and Jalan Bangsar, while greener elements are being introduced along Lebuhraya Mahameru, Jalan Parlimen and Dataran Merdeka with the planting of ornamental trees, evergreen tropical landscaping and seasonal flowers.

A maintenance and building-cleaning campaign has also been launched, urging premises owners in high-traffic areas to repaint their buildings and maintain cleanliness.

In line with the smart city approach, DBKL has established a Public Incident Operations Room that functions as a central emergency response and monitoring coordination hub, supported by more than 5,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras across the city.

“We are confident these efforts will not only enhance Kuala Lumpur’s profile as the host of ASEAN 2025, but also elevate the capital’s image as a progressive, sustainable and inclusive city, in line with Malaysia’s aspiration to be an exemplary ASEAN host,” it said. — Bernama