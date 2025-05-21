ISKANDAR PUTERI, May 21 — The Johor state government is targeting RM42.48 billion in tourism revenue in conjunction with the upcoming Visit Johor Year 2026, said Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the figure was calculated based on an average per capita tourist expenditure of RM3,500.

Onn Hafiz expressed optimism that the target could be achieved if 12 million domestic and international tourists visit the state.

“To make the celebration a success, various tourism upgrade projects have been undertaken, with an allocation of RM116.35 million for this year and last year,” he said during a question-and-answer session at the Johor state legislative assembly in Kota Iskandar today.

Onn Hafiz, who is also the Machap assemblyman, was responding to a question from Norlizah Noh (BN-Johor Lama) regarding the state government’s preparations for Visit Johor Year 2026.

The upgrade projects in Johor include the second phase of Johor Zoo, upgrades to Gunung Ledang, Tanjung Piai National Park, Royal Botanical Gardens, Abu Bakar Royal Museum, Sultan Abu Bakar Heritage Complex, and the Heroes Museum.

He said the success of Visit Johor Year 2026 would also bring benefits to Johoreans.

“Although these upgrades are to welcome international tourists, locals will benefit as ticket prices for them are cheaper than those for foreign visitors.

“For example, at Johor Zoo, the ticket price for foreign tourists is RM30, while locals pay RM10. The various upgrades will also boost the downstream economy involving the local community.

“We are also planning to organise several international-class events, including the Johor Bangsa Carnival, International Museum Day, and the Johor Global Symposium.

“Sports-themed events such as the Iron Man programme, the Viper Challenge, triathlon, and Dragon Boat Regatta are also planned.

“The involvement of popular sports icons like Sonny Bill Williams and Datuk Lee Chong Wei will help ensure the success of these programmes,” said Onn Hafiz.

The menteri besar also addressed criticism from some quarters claiming there was nothing interesting in Johor.

“In fact, there are many activities here besides shopping malls and food and beverage offerings,” he said, adding that Johor has yet to realise its true potential.