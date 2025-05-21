GEORGE TOWN, May 21 — The Penang undersea tunnel project remains relevant in addressing traffic congestion on the first Penang bridge, state exco Zairil Khir Johari said.

The state infrastructure, transport and digital committee chairman said the tunnel would help reduce traffic in both directions on the first bridge while diverting vehicles from the surrounding area.

“This will divert traffic to the undersea tunnel and ease severe congestion on roads leading to the first bridge,” he said in response to a written question by Lee Khai Loon (PKR-Machang Bubuk) at the state legislative assembly.

Zairil said the state government remains optimistic about the feasibility of the project, noting that a new design is currently being developed.

“The new design for the undersea tunnel is an alternative and significant solution for the continuity and direction of this Penang third link project to ensure its implementation,” he said.

He added that the revised design would incorporate considerations for efficiency, feasibility, effectiveness, and social and environmental impacts.

“Furthermore, the proposed new design can accommodate all types of vehicles and will also be a new icon for Penang, serving not only as infrastructure but also as a future tourist attraction,” he said.

However, Zairil stressed that the state government would reserve the right to decide on the project’s implementation based on the results of the feasibility study.