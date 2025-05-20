KOTA KINABALU, May 20 — Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin has welcomed calls for unity among state leaders but urged that such efforts be grounded in historical reality and not just sentiment.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Bung said political stability and the progress of the people must remain the priority, adding that Umno Sabah supports initiatives that aim to move the state forward.

However, he stressed that any vision for unity must be based on honest reflection and a clear understanding of Sabah’s political journey.

“From 1963 to 1994, Sabah was governed by local parties. However, those years saw minimal development, as political infighting and power struggles among local parties diverted attention from governance and state development,” he said.

According to Bung, despite the state’s wealth in resources, much of rural Sabah remained underdeveloped during that era.

“Infrastructure was poor, poverty levels rose, and development plans lacked coherence due to frequent changes in government. These were the consequences during nearly four decades under local party rule,” he added.

He pointed out that real change only came in 1994 when Barisan Nasional (BN) took over the administration.

“With a stable government under BN, we were able to focus on development across the state, building essential infrastructure such as roads, schools and hospitals, establishing universities and implementing major projects including the Pan Borneo Highway,” he further said.

“This progress was not achieved through slogans, but through stability, experience and a strong administrative network between the state and federal governments,” he said.

Bung emphasised that Umno Sabah does not reject power-sharing, party reform or integrity in leadership. In fact, he said the party has demonstrated that a systematic and forward-thinking administration can deliver tangible benefits to the people.

“In our pursuit of unity, we must also be fair to history, lest we repeat past mistakes under the guise of new ideals,” he said.

He reiterated Umno Sabah’s commitment to championing state rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), strengthening political stability and ensuring fair and equitable treatment for Sabahans within the Malaysian federation.

“Political unity in Sabah cannot be achieved through mere public statements. It must be built upon clear policies, stable governance, and sincerity in serving the people,” he said.

Bung warned against political reforms that breed hatred and division, noting that the people, not politicians, would ultimately bear the consequences.

“Politics is not about sentiment or emotion. It must be managed wisely. It will be difficult for the state to progress if relations with the federal government continue to be strained,” he said. — The Borneo Post



