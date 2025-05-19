KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — A lorry driver charged with causing the deaths of nine Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel in a crash last week will be released on bail today.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said the accused’s employer paid the RM6,000 bail with one surety, according to Sinar Harian.

He confirmed that the accused, identified as Rudi Zulkarnain Mat Radi, 45, would be released from the Hilir Perak District Police Headquarters lock-up soon.

On Friday, Rudi pleaded not guilty at the Teluk Intan Magistrate’s Court to nine charges under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

The offence is punishable by up to five years’ imprisonment, a maximum fine of RM15,0000, and driving licence suspension for each conviction.

He is accused of driving dangerously and causing the deaths of S Perumal, 44; Mohd Roslan Abd Rahim, 46; Mohd Pozli Jaudin, 41; Nurit Pandak, 34; Amiruddin Zabri, 38; Mohamad Hilmi Mohd Azlan, 38; Muhamad Akmal Muhamad, 35; Damarrulan Abdul Latif, 33; and Akmal Wafi Annuar, 28.

The alleged crash occurred at around 9.05am on 13 May 2025 at Kilometre 15, Jalan Sungai Manik, in the Hilir Perak district.

Magistrate Norhamizah Shaiffudin allowed bail at RM6,000 for all charges, ordered the suspension of the accused’s driving licence until the case concludes, and required weekly police check-ins, with the next mention and appointment of counsel set for June 17.