KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 — Six expressways and 25 major roads in the Klang Valley will be closed or diverted from May 23 to May 28 in conjunction with the 46th Asean Summit, which Malaysia is hosting this year.

Bukit Aman’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri today announced the deployment of 789 officers to handle various duties, from escorting VVIP motorcades to controlling the expected road congestion, The Star reported today.

Mohd Yusri said road closures and diversions will be done in stages from 8am to 8pm.

“Routes affected include those to Kuala Lumpur city centre, KLIA, Subang Air Force base, Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, Istana Negara, and hotels for foreign delegates,” he was quoted as saying.

“We also advise using public transport. Commercial vehicles are prohibited from entering the city centre during peak hours, from 6.30am-7.30am and 4.30pm-7.30pm,” he added.

He advised motorists to plan ahead and avoid roads involved in closures.

He also warned motorists that vehicles will be towed if found parked in areas that block traffic flow.

A dry run will take place on May 21 and May 22.

Closures are scheduled based on delegate movements, especially during peak periods to and from KLCC, Istana Negara, and hotels.

Motorists are advised to follow police instructions and check for traffic updates during the summit week.

Here is a list of the affected expressways: North-South Expressway (Sungai Buloh to City Centre)

MEX Expressway

KL-Seremban Expressway

ELITE Expressway (KLIA to Putrajaya)

Guthrie Expressway

NKVE (Subang to Jalan Duta)

The affected city roads are: Lebuh KLIA

Lingkaran Putrajaya

Jalan Istana

Jalan Damansara

Jalan Tun Abdul Razak

Jalan Ampang

Jalan Sultan Ismail

Jalan Bukit Bintang

Jalan Imbi

Jalan Parlimen

Jalan Kuching

The following roads around KLCC and nearby junctions will be closed between May 26 and 27: