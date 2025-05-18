IPOH, May 18 — A 61-year-old man died in a fire that destroyed his home in Lorong Tebing Tinggi 2, Kampung Tebing Tinggi, early this morning.

According to Bernama, Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division Assistant Director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the victim’s charred remains were found in the kitchen.

The department received an emergency call at 2.35am, prompting the dispatch of eight firefighters from the Pasir Putih station to the scene.

As reported by Sinar Harian, the man was believed to have been trapped inside and unable to escape. He had been living in the house with his mother. The Malay daily also stated that an 83-year-old woman was rescued by a neighbour.

“The house was found to be engulfed in flames, with about 90 per cent of the structure destroyed. The operations commander instructed the team to deploy the RECEO technique, using a 0.3-metre hose line with two water jets from the fire engine tank,” Sabarodzi told Bernama.

The victim’s remains were handed over to the police for further action. The operation concluded at 5.44am, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.