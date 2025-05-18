KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — A total of 5,800 individuals were detected to be involved in drug abuse around the capital during the first three months of this year, marking a 13.8 per cent drop from the same period last year.

National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said current statistics in Kuala Lumpur show a drug and substance abuse rate of 253 addicts per 100,000 population.

“The main drug category of choice is amphetamine-type stimulants (ATS), accounting for 65 per cent or 3,768 individuals from January to March this year,” he said.

He said this during the KL Car Free Morning programme in conjunction with the 2025 Anti-Drug Day at Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) square today.

More than 1,000 participants took part in the five-kilometre run along the main roads around the capital.

He added that the programme aimed to raise public awareness about the dangers of drugs by promoting the message that drug prevention is a shared responsibility in a relaxed, healthy, and inclusive manner.

“In addition, this activity helps strengthen the community’s role in drug prevention by encouraging involvement from urban residents, especially youth and families, to create a drug-free environment,” he said. — Bernama