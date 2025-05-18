KUCHING, May 18 — Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has been appointed as the new publicity chief of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB).

Speaking to reporters after the Pre-State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Meeting and PBB Sarawak Supreme Council Meeting 2025 at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night, the Asajaya assemblyman said the role was not entirely unfamiliar to him.

“In terms of responsibilities, I believe they are quite similar to what I undertook previously when I served as a vice-president.

“The role of publicity chief is almost parallel to that of a vice-president, as both positions hold the authority to issue statements.

“Now, serving as publicity chief, I believe this role will see me working more closely with the secretary-general and the party president to ensure that any statements issued are aligned with the party’s direction and not perceived as too personal,” he said.

Abdul Karim previously did not retain his position as vice-president during PBB’s triennial delegates convention held in February.

Nevertheless, he expressed his gratitude to the party President and Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his appointment to the post.

His appointment fills the vacancy previously held by Datuk Idris Buang.

“This reflects the trust that may still remain for me to continue contributing to the party’s Supreme Council,” he added.

Abdul Karim retains his state ministerial portfolios as Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister, as well as Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Minister. — The Borneo Post