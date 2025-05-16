KUCHING, May 16 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is now allowing transfer applications from teachers who have served for at least two years.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the applications can also be made without any additional conditions

“This decision was made after taking into account various views as well as the MADANI government’s commitment to the well-being of teachers,” she said in her speech at the 54th National Teachers’ Day celebration here today.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Previously, teachers were not allowed to apply for transfers within the first three years of service.

Fadhlina said the ministry has appointed 1,470 teacher assistants for 2025, with selected schools -based on set criteria, to receive two assistants each.

“MOE will also send selected teachers and officers for short-term overseas courses to gain knowledge and experience in specialised fields. This initiative involves an allocation of RM4 million,” she added.

At the event, Fadhlina announced that 32 teachers will be sent to international schools in the United Kingdom at no cost under the Global Immersion For Future-Ready Teachers (GIFT) programme.

In addition, she said teachers will be entitled to a 20 per cent discount on flight tickets through the MH GOM portal, with further details to be announced later. — Bernama