PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — PKR Party Election Committee Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa reminded leaders in the party leadership to think rationally and not take hasty actions, especially with the party elections still ongoing and the National Congress approaching.

She said they should avoid making emotional decisions that could jeopardise unity within the party, especially with the upcoming PKR National Congress set to begin on May 21.

She said actions such as threatening to resign would only disrupt efforts to strengthen the party and could affect the smooth organisation of the congress.

“Think before taking any action. The most important thing after this election is for us to unite, close ranks for the sake of the party’s strength and continue to fight for the agenda of developing the country,” she said when met here today.

She was responding to rumours that several branch committee members were considering stepping down due to dissatisfaction with the recently elected divisional leaders.

She emphasised the importance of preserving the party’s family spirit and approaching differences in opinion with an open heart.

“We are all contesting in the spirit of family, as brothers and sisters, to ensure we can continue to move forward together,” he said.

Commenting on the competition between Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nurul Izzah Anwar for the post of PKR Deputy President, Dr Zaliha described it as a reflection of the party’s mature and healthy democratic culture.

“There is no issue with anyone stepping forward to contest, be it Rafizi, Nurul Izzah or any other leader offering to serve the party. Each has their own strength, talent and track record. This should be harnessed for the party’s benefit, particularly in efforts to strengthen PKR’s position and secure victory in the next elections.

The 2025 PKR National Congress is scheduled to be held from May 21 to 24, with the main polling day on May 23. —Bernama