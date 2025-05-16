GEORGE TOWN, May 16 — The newly sworn-in Penang Yang di-Pertua Negri, Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, has called for the state’s social welfare aid programme, i-Sejahtera, to be continued in a more inclusive and targeted manner.

In his speech officiating the first session of the state legislative assembly today, he said priority should be given to those who genuinely need it.

Meanwhile, he suggested introducing sustainable alternatives such as skills training opportunities and microfinancing aid.

“This method will relieve the state’s financial burden while creating more opportunities for the people to be independent and raise their socioeconomic status,” he said.

Ramli also commended the state government’s efforts in caring for the well-being of its people.

He noted that last year, the state allocated RM50.54 million to i-Sejahtera, benefiting 280,633 recipients in Penang.

“The sum does not only reflect the scale of the programme’s implementation but also proves the state government’s commitment to helping the people regardless of age, status, or background,” he said.

To ensure the welfare and social development agenda remains relevant and effective, Ramli said the foundation of state planning must be reviewed regularly.

He pointed out that a review of the Penang Structure Plan 2040 is currently underway.

“This review will not only re-evaluate the policies under the Penang Structure Plan 2030 but also strengthen them to remain aligned with the aspirations of Penang2030,” he said.

He stressed the importance of ensuring the state’s development is sustainable, responsive, and inclusive, in line with demographic changes and current developments.

Ramli added that he intends to engage with the people directly by going to the ground to listen to their grievances and sentiments, ensuring policies meet the public’s needs.

“This approach by every leader will enable policies to be shaped based on what is happening on the ground and the challenges faced by the people,” he said.

He also urged state assemblymen to prioritise the interests of the state and its people above all political considerations.

“This is to safeguard the integrity of Penang from any elements that could threaten our progress and well-being,” he said.

Ramli reminded civil servants of their duty to implement policies and strengthen the delivery system with integrity, efficiency, and responsibility.