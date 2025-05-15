KOTA BARU, May 15 — A woman was killed after being pinned in her car while her two sons, aged nine and 14, were injured when the Perodua Kancil car they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a 10-tonne lorry in Felda Chiku 3, Gua Musang today.

Gua Musang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Mohd Razani Mamat said that Rohaya Jaafar, 42, had picked up her sons from school when the accident occurred at 1.30pm.

“The Fire and Rescue team managed to extricate the victim who was pinned in her car but she was confirmed to have died at 2.31pm by the medical team,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the nine-year-old boy suffered injuries to his head while the 14-year-old suffered injuries to his head and feet. The lorry driver escaped unhurt.

He said the woman’s body was handed over to the police while her two children were sent to hospital, adding that his team then proceeded to clean up the accident area. — Bernama