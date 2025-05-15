PETALING JAYA, May 15 — Several Malaysian hospitals have been named in Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025 list, earning praise for their commitment to excellence in healthcare.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad shared the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating both public and private institutions featured on the list.

Among the top-ranked public hospitals are Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and Hospital Putrajaya. In the private sector, Sunway Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hospital, and Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) were recognised.

Dzulkefly lauded the hospitals’ frontliners and management teams for delivering people-centred, high-quality, and compassionate care.

“Guided and strengthened by the values of Malaysia Madani, may this recognition inspire further healthy competition and continuous improvement across our health ecosystem — towards a more inclusive, innovative, and future-ready system for all,” he said.