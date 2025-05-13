KEPALA BATAS, May 13 — Police arrested a man to assist in an investigation into an abuse case involving the man’s three-year-old nephew in an incident in Pulau Mertajam, Penaga here last Friday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district deputy police chief Supt C. Tharmalingam said the 34-year-old man was arrested around noon yesterday in Bertam here, following a police report made by the child’s father.

“Based on the initial investigation conducted by the police, the child’s father, who has divorced his wife (the child’s mother), had made a video call to talk to the victim last Friday.

“The child’s father, who lives and works in Kelantan, saw his former brother-in-law, who lives in the same house as his ex-wife, caning the child, and the victim was crying at that time,” Tharmalingam told Bernama today.

He said a doctor’s examination found bruises on the child’s legs, and the man claimed he was not caning his nephew to abuse him but rather because the victim often cried.

Tharmalingam added that further investigations are underway and the man has been remanded for four days from today to assist in the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).