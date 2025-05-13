KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The police’s detailed investigation on the month-long disappearance of Datin Seri Pamela Ling Yueh includes probing the possibility that she had absconded abroad, Putrajaya police said today.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has barred Ling’s movement, following a query from the media on whether they are investigating the possibility that she had escaped abroad using forged documents.

“Pamela’s movements to abroad had been blocked by the MACC when they were carrying out investigations on Pamela,” Aidi Sham told reporters in a brief statement.

He was responding to a question on whether police were on alert at the borders or entry and exit points of Malaysia for any attempts by suspects or Ling to get her out of the country.

Previously, Ling’s family’s lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said the MACC had obtained a travel ban on Ling since at least October 2024.

As of now, Aidi Sham said the police have recorded the statements from 27 witnesses.

He said the police will record statements from Ling's children and other witnesses in Singapore soon and that this will be arranged by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

He also said no other suspects are involved as of now.

On May 8, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said Ling was believed to be still alive and still in the country, and that the police has not ruled out the possibility of her staging her own abduction.

But Ling's family has expressed doubts and challenged the staged abduction theory.

On April 9, Ling was on her way to the MACC headquarters for investigations in a money laundering case, but disappeared after her e-hailing ride was intercepted by unidentified persons in several vehicles.

Her lawyer filed a police report on the same day after she failed to appear at the MACC headquarters.

To date, no ransom demand has been made in relation to Ling’s disappearance.