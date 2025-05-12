JOHOR BARU, May 12 — More than 50 police reports have been lodged against a spa and wellness business after customers alleged that they paid thousands of ringgit for non-existent packages, according to Johor MCA.

The alleged victims claimed that the business, which has 11 branches in Johor and additional outlets in five other states, has since closed down without refunding the money paid by customers.

Highlighting the issue, Johor MCA deputy secretary Chan San San said that the party received a total of 54 complaints with accompanying police reports regarding the alleged fraud.

“We believe that more victims have been cheated with losses amounting to more than RM500,000,” she said during a press conference held at the Johor MCA headquarters in Danga Bay here today.

“Many of the victims said they were initially attracted to the package sessions offered by the business from its promotions on social media channels such as Facebook and WhatsApp.”

Chan, who is also a Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) councillor, said the alleged victims had initially trusted that the spa and wellness business was legitimate due to it having several outlets across Johor, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Penang.

MCA Youth national public complaints and service chief Heng Zhi Li, said that his team had made checks and found that the spa and wellness business offered packages of between RM288 and RM388 per month.

However, he said that victims were asked to make full payments ranging from RM2,400 to RM10,000, with the promise of receiving a total of 80 therapy sessions — 40 paid and 40 additional sessions for free.

“They (were told that they) can also bring their family and friends to get treatment as the packages were said to be transferable,” he said.

Heng, who is also the Johor MCA Youth chief, said that problems arose when those who bought the packages wanted to undergo the treatment sessions, but were unable to do so.

“The various outlets told the victims to make a booking first as they were fully booked.

“Even after making the prior bookings, the outlets told the victims that they had to wait due to being over booked,” he said.

Heng added the spa and wellness business owner made a video on social media earlier this month urging customers that made payments to be patient as the business was facing cash flow issues and a severe lack of manpower.

“We then made checks with Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) where we found that in Johor the company has 11 outlets.

“Further checks revealed that 28 of its outlets have since closed and ceased their operations,” he said, adding that he and Chan tried to contact the owner to discuss an amicable solution, but their calls went unanswered.

Heng urged the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) to look into ways to protect the public from such irresponsible acts.

Johor MCA also said it has set up a hotline at 011-62515678 to provide assistance to other victims of the spa and wellness business.