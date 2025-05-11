KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — National footballer Faisal Halim says he remains determined to continue his career despite expressing disappointment that the case of the acid attack against him has been classified as requiring no further action (NFA).

According to Utusan Malaysia, the Selangor FC winger said he is leaving the matter entirely in the hands of the authorities, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to decide whether to pursue the case further.

“As the victim, of course I’m disappointed. But it’s already happened — it’s in the past.

“I really hope to be given the opportunity to return to football. If there’s anything wrong with me, let me know. Don’t treat me unfairly.

“I don’t think I’ve wronged anyone. But if I have, just tell me — don’t do this to me. I have a family to support,” he said at the 2025 Faisal Halim U12 Open Championship held in Mengkuang Titi yesterday.

The Mengkuang Titi-born player said he is trying not to dwell on the issue, which could derail his recently revived career.

“I don’t want to think about the NFA decision or anything related to it. It’s out of my hands. I’ll try to accept things as they are,” he was quoted as saying.

Faisal, known affectionately as Mickey, said he has pursued football since childhood not for comfort, but to fulfil a dream of becoming one of the country’s top players.

“I’m just a kampung boy — my home is here. I didn’t become a footballer to chase an easy life, but to chase success and become the best,” he added.