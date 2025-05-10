GEORGE TOWN, May 10 — The Penang Port Commission (SPPP) and Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) have announced free ferry services for all Malaysians in conjunction with the Wesak Day celebration on May 12.

SPPP chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the free fares involve both directions from Sultan Abdul Halim Pier (PSAH) on the mainland (Butterworth) to Raja Tun Uda Pier (PRTU) on the island and vice-versa.

He said the free fare covers both directions between the two terminals.

“The first trip from PSAH starts at 6.30 am and the last trip is at 11 pm to the island, while from Pangkalan Raja Tun Uda, the first trip begins at 7 am and the last trip is at 11.30 pm to the mainland.

“The public is advised to plan their journey in advance and refer to the latest ferry schedule through the official websites and social media pages of SPPP and PPSB,” he said in a statement last night.

Yeoh explained that the free ferry service is not only aimed at reducing traffic congestion in Penang but also at encouraging more sustainable and efficient public transportation.

Meanwhile, Yeoh shared statistics from last year’s Wesak Day ferry service, which recorded more than 4,391 foot passengers and 1,584 two-wheeled vehicles using the service.

He added that this contributed to the total number of foot passengers in 2024, which reached 2.13 million, along with 747,785 two-wheeled vehicle passengers. — Bernama