KUCHING, May 9 — All electric vehicle (EV) dealers and owners in Sarawak are encouraged to ensure their number plates comply with the specifications under the Road Transport Department’s (JPJ) ePlate initiative, even though it is currently not mandatory.

Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin said that while his ministry is not the implementing agency, it plays a supporting and communicative role to help ensure that the public and industry stakeholders receive timely and accurate information.

“Although the ePlate is not yet compulsory, EV owners are strongly encouraged to adopt it in line with national efforts to improve enforcement, standardisation, and to support road safety and emergency response operations,” he said in a statement today.

He explained that fire and rescue operations involving electric vehicles require different handling protocols due to the high-voltage battery systems.

“When emergency responders can quickly identify that a vehicle is electric, they can act more effectively and safely using the correct rescue techniques,” he added.

Lee said the ePlate initiative, which currently applies only to cars, is a federal policy and remains in its voluntary phase. During this period, enforcement is advisory in nature and no compounds are issued.

His reminder comes after a recent case where an EV owner in Sarawak received a notice from JPJ regarding non-compliance with ePlate specifications, raising public concern.

Lee said Sarawak JPJ later clarified that the notice was issued as part of advisory enforcement and no further action was taken as the plate met the required specifications.

“We appreciate JPJ’s quick response in reviewing the case and issuing clarification. This incident highlights the importance of public awareness and understanding of new initiatives,” he said.

He also emphasised that green mobility is not only a global trend but a key pillar in Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, which aims to position the state as a developed and sustainable region. — Bernama