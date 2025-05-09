PUTRAJAYA, May 9 — PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang today confirmed that he will defend his post in the party central-level election for the 2025-2028 term at the end of this month.

Chang, also the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said the nomination process has been completed, noting that there is a strong interest among members to contest for top party positions this time around.

“I have completed the nomination process and I will defend the vice-president’s post,” he told reporters after the launching of the Mobile Hydrogen Refuelling Station Development Project here today.

Asked if he was confident about defending his post since many capable leaders are reported to be vying for the same position, Chang said he upholds the party’s democratic principles and welcomes such challenges.

“I feel that this is a positive development. The more, the merrier. This shows that many are interested in getting involved in the party’s leadership. I feel that’s a good thing,” he said.

The media today reported that nine leaders have confirmed their candidacies as of 11 pm yesterday for the PKR vice-president’s posts in the party election on May 23.

They include two incumbents, namely Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun. — Bernama