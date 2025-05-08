PETALING JAYA, May 8 — The third Sentuhan Madani Kiosk, offering access to over 100 government digital services, was officially launched today at 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that the shopping centre was chosen as it attracts a high average number of daily visitors from diverse segments of society.

“With its easily accessible location for visitors from the Klang Valley and surrounding areas, this kiosk has the potential to benefit even more members of the public,” he said in his speech at the launch of the kiosk at the Centre Court of 1 Utama’s Old Wing here.

“So, it’s not because it’s under my constituency,” he added in jest.

Gobind said the extended operating hours of the shopping centre, including weekends and public holidays, offer greater flexibility for the public to manage government-related matters without being limited to office hours.

The six kiosks are located on Level 2 of 1 Utama’s Old Wing, in front of the Wondermama restaurant and Le Creuset store.

It operates daily from 10am to 10pm, and supported by six supervising agencies including the Road Transport Department (JPJ), MyDigital ID, Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB), Pos Malaysia, and the latest addition, TM Unifi.

The services offered are similar to those available online and at government departments.

In January, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim launched the first Sentuhan Madani kiosk at Alamanda shopping mall in Putrajaya and Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook launched the second one in KL Sentral.