KOTA TINGGI, May 8 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) has launched a probe into the safety of its Hawk fighter aircraft fleet.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the investigation was initiated following Tuesday’s incident when a Hawk fighter jet skidded off the runway while landing at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar.

“There were no physical injuries. RMAF has initiated an investigation to assess the safety of all its Hawk aircraft,” he told reporters after officiating the Boustead Plantations Bhd Veteran Empowerment Project at Ladang Telok Sengat earlier today.

On Tuesday, RMAF confirmed that one of its Hawk 208 fighter jets veered off the runway due to a nose landing gear malfunction while attempting to land at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar, Kedah.

According to RMAF’s official statement, the incident occurred at approximately 5pm during an opening gambit training exercise in preparation for the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA ‘25). — Bernama