SEREMBAN, May 7 — A trader pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of dangerous driving which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in a road crash at Matahari Heights early this month.

P. Mohan, 45, made the plea before Magistrate Nurul Farha Sulaiman.

He was charged with dangerously driving a van and causing the death of Muhammad Annas Iskandar Mohd Khairi, 21, at the traffic lights at Persiaran Senawang 1, Matahari Heights, here at 11.59pm last May 3.

The charge, under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and a maximum fine of not more than RM50,000, as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years, if convicted.

The court allowed him bail of RM7,000 with one surety and also ordered that his driving licence be suspended pending disposal of the case.

The court also set July 3 for mention for the submission of documents, including reports from the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom), as well as the forensic and chemist reports.

Earlier, lawyer Rajindar Singh, representing Mohan, when seeking a lower bail, said his client, who earned between RM3,000 to RM3,500 a month, is self-employed.

He said Mohan’s wife sells flowers and the couple are supporting two children aged 21 and 22 who are still studying.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Ezzati Mohd Zainal appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama